Anushka Sharma had only two instructions for Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her wedding ceremony; revealed

Before getting married secretly became a trend, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli showed the world what a fairytale wedding looks like. Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the fashion designer, also played a huge role in making the bride and the groom look surreal on their big day.

Anushka Sharma, in fact had some specific instructions for Sabyasachi on her wedding day. In an interview with Vogue, she revealed that the pale pink saree while walking down the aisle, was her own idea. “When I met Sabyasachi [Mukherjee] I told him very clearly that for my wedding look I wanted to go with pale pink. I didn’t want to do a traditional red because it was a day wedding. I envisioned pastel colours, flowers. The vibe was such—not too much,” revealed Anushka.

Further revealing about her wedding reception look, Anushka Sharma said, “I told Sabya I wanted to do a traditional red Benarasi sari and I wanted to do it with the sindoor, the heavy traditional jewellery, all of that... And I think he was also very excited by the Benarasi red. I remember having a conversation with him where he said, ‘You know, nowadays a lot of girls wear gowns at their reception and I thought you’d ask me for something like that’ and I said, ‘No, I want to wear an Indian sari at my reception.”

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and R Madhavan. The actress has not announced any other Bollywood movie ever since. She however accompanies husband Virat Kohli on his match tours.