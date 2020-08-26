Anupam Kher posts a sweet message for wife Kirron Kher on 35th wedding anniversary

Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. The couple has completed 35 years of marital bliss and the Special 26 actor has taken to his Instagram page and shared a heartfelt wish for his loving wife. Anupam posted a throwback photo with Kirron in which he is seen planting a kiss on her forehead. The actor also wrote about knowing Kirron for about 45 years now.

Anupam Kher's caption read as "Dearest #Kirron!! Happy 35th Anniversary. We have known each other for almost 45 years. It is almost a lifetime. We have grown up together as two strong individuals. We don’t get to spend much time together. You are busy being a parliamentarian and I am busy being an actor. But I am and will always be there for you. You are a great girl. Stay safe. Love and prayers always! सालगिरह मुबारक!! @kirronkhermp #MarriageAnniversary".

Check out the post below:

Last year on their 34th wedding anniversary, Anupam had shared a photo with Kirron and his family from their wedding album. He had penned, "Dearest Kirron!!! Happy 34th wedding anniversary!! Bahut lamba waqt zindagi ka saath mei tay kiya hai humne. 34 saal guzar gaye lekin lagta hai Jaise kal ki he baat hai. I have loved the lived quality of our lives together. सालगिरह मुबारक। @kirronkhermp #Pushkar #Dulari #Raju".

Kirron who is BJP MP from Chandigarh usually stays there while Anupam resides with their son and family in Mumbai. He often shares videos on his social media pages.