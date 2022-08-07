Annu Kapoor gets brutally trolled for reacting to #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, netizens say 'who is he'

Annu Kapoor- Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has been in news for weeks due to netizens' furious reaction to it. #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is one of the trending topics on Twitter, and then we have Annu Kapoor, who said he doesn't know who is he.

Recently, Annu Kapoor was recently spotted for the press conference of his upcoming film Hum Do Humare Barah. During the press conference, a journalist asked him about the boycott trend over Aamir's film. Annu reacted in an unexpected way and said, " “What is that? I don't watch movies. I don't know." Annu's film director tried to intervene by saying, "No comments," But Annu continued, "No comments nahi. Movie he nahi dekhta mein na apni na parayo ki. Mujhe pata bhi nahi hain yeh kaun hai sach much. Toh mein kya bata paunga ki kaun hain woh. I have no idea."

Watch the video

As soon as the video got surfaced, netizens mocked Annu Kapoor over his reaction and questioned his ignorance. A user asserted, "Sahi keh re hain ! Sir sirf Paan masala ke ad dekhte hain." Another user asserted, "Pagal ho gaya hai lagta hai." A netizen commented, "Who is he ? Who is watching your film." Another netizen commented, "Pura din junglee Rummy kheloge toh yehi haal hoga #anukapoor sir." One of the user commented, "Wah kya acting kr raha hai..."

Recently, Aamir opened up on boycotting his upcoming film. While interacting with media, Khan stated, "That Boycott Bollywood… Boycott Aamir Khan… Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha… I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India… In their hearts they believe that… And that’s quite untrue.” He continued, "I really love the country… That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way.” While urging everyone to watch his films, Aamir said, “I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films, please watch my films." Laal Singh Chaddha will release in cinemas on August 11.