'Kya hai uski aaukat': Annu Kapoor attacks Nitesh Tiwari for his planned Ramayan adaptation, says 'jootey padenge usko'

Annu Kapoor has slammed Nitesh for planning to adapt the Indian epic Ramayan and called it an insult to religion.

Senior actor Annu Kapoor has lashed out at Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari for his planned adaption of the Indian epic Ramayan. Last month, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush released and was received with negative response from the audience, and even faced backlash for the poor representations of the iconic characters, and controversial dialogues penned by Manoj Muntashir. As a result, Om Raut's directorial started on a good note but crashed drastically after the first weekend.

Even after Adipursh's poor fate at the box office, Nitesh is confident about his cinematic adaptation of the epic. However, Annu Kapoor has lost his cool over Nitesh. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Kapoor used some strong words against Tiwari and said, "Kaun hain Nitesh Tiwari? Kya hain uski aaukat? Hindu dharam ka apmaan karna? (Film) bana rahe hai? Jootey padenge usko. Kisi bhi dharm ka apmaan iss volatile situation ke andar. Yeh woh samay nahi hain ke aap samiksha kare. Aapka samaaj abhi uss sthar par nahi pahucha hai. Rational perspective aapke andar nahi aaya hain ki aap dharam ki samiksha kare. Pehle dharm ko samjho toh sahi, fir samiksha karna (Who is Nitesh Tiwari? What is his claim to fame? Insulting Hindu religion? He will be beaten by shoes. No one should insult any religion in this volatile situation. This is not the time for such analysis. The society hasn't reached that level. You don't have a rational perspective to comment on religion)."

Nitesh's next directorial, Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor's romantic drama, Bawaal, will release on Prime Video on July 21. As per media reports, Nitesh's Ramayan will star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Lord Ram and Sita. Annu Kapoor will soon be seen in the anticipated Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey. He also has Sab Moh Maya Hai and Hum Do Hamare Baarah in the pipeline.