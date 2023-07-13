Nitesh Tiwari steers clear of Adipurush controversy, says his retelling of Ramayana will ‘not end up offending anybody’

When asked about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starring in his next, director Nitesh Tiwari neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

After Bawaal, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is set to work on a cinematic adaptation of the epic tale of Ramayana. However, filmmaker Om Raut's Adipurush starring Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon made along the same lines landed in some major controversies. In light of recent events, Nitesh Tiwari revealed that he was confident that his take on Ramayana will not offend viewers. The director further spilled the beans on the cast of the drama. Refreshing your memory, it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were in talks to play the lead in Nitesh Tiwari's version of Ramayana.

Nitesh Tiwari on film based on Ramayana

During his interaction with Zoom Entertainment, Nitesh Tiwari talked about making a film based on Ramayana following the controversies after the release of Adipurush. The filmmaker was quoted as saying, “My question is very simple. I am also a consumer of the content that I create and if I’m not going to offend myself then I’m very confident that I might not end up offending anybody else.”

Nitesh Tiwari on casting rumours

Nitesh Tiwari was also questioned about the speculations that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be starring in his next. However, the filmmaker neither confirmed nor denied the reports and just said, "Very soon."

Om Raut supports Nitesh Tiwari

Om Raut previously supported Nitesh Tiwari's film inspired by Ramayana. The Adipurush-maker said that Nitesh was a good filmmaker and it would be better if more films are made on the popular Hindu mythology.

The Adipurush controversy

Adipurush was released on June 16 and was brutally trolled for the dialogues, VFX, costumes, and sets. The movie even faced boycott calls. The makers were forced to reverse some dialogues from the mythological drama.

About Bawaal

Up next, Nitesh Tiwari is awaiting the release of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer, Bawaal. Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film scheduled for an OTT release on July 21. Going by the preview, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s characters head to Europe and visit places like Paris. There’s also a war connect.