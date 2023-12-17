Watch: Animal star Triptii Dimri burns the floor with her moves on Kareena Kapoor's song 'Bole Chudiyan' in viral video

Headlines

Meet father-son duo who lost all money in a infamous scam, sold bags on streets of Mumbai; now own Rs 250 crore company

PM Modi inaugurates new terminal building of Surat airport

Bagheera teaser: Srii Murali roars in Prashanth Neel's action-packed film, fans say 'giving us goosebumps'

Shocking: Delhi woman dies as saree gets stuck between Metro door, dragged along platform

Salaar crew member seemingly spoils Prabhas-starrer's KGF connect in viral video, fans call her 'Tom Holland of India'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet father-son duo who lost all money in a infamous scam, sold bags on streets of Mumbai; now own Rs 250 crore company

Bagheera teaser: Srii Murali roars in Prashanth Neel's action-packed film, fans say 'giving us goosebumps'

Prithviraj Sukumaran compares Salaar to Game of Thrones, says Prabhas-starrer's scale 'can even dwarf KGF 2'

10 fastest animals in the world

10 Foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids

Indian cities with best quality of living in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Prithviraj Sukumaran compares Salaar to Game of Thrones, says Prabhas-starrer's scale 'can even dwarf KGF 2'

After Shah Rukh Khan refuses to be part of Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 171, Lokesh Kanagaraj approaches this Bollywood star

Animal box office collection day 16: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer continues to roar, crosses Rs 800 crore worldwide

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Animal star Triptii Dimri burns the floor with her moves on Kareena Kapoor's song 'Bole Chudiyan' in viral video

In the viral clip, Animal star Triptii Dimri can be seen grooving to Kareena Kapoor’s iconic song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Animal star Triptii Dimri, the new crush of India, has been making headlines ever since she appeared in Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The new video of the actress is now going viral on social media.

In the clip, Triptii can be seen grooving to Kareena Kapoor’s iconic song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Jaya Bachchan. She looks mesmerising while grooving to the song at a party, in a stunning dress. She shared the video on her Instagram which is now doing rounds on social media.

Watch video:

Triptii Dimri has become one of the most popular and talked about actors in the last few days. She has grabbed the attention of the entire nation with her portrayal of Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer and Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal. Screenshots and clips of her intimate scenes with Ranbir have spread like a wildfire on the internet.

While it seems that she will now be flooded with offers, Triptii has expressed her desire to work with a popular South superstar. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she was asked which actor she would like to make her debut within her first South film. Triptii immediately picked Jr NTR and now, fans of the RRR star have been sharing the small clip on social media.

Jr NTR impressed the Hindi audiences in SS Rajamouli's global blockbuster RRR as the freedom fighter Komaram Bheem. His chemistry with his contemporary superstar Ram Charan, who played Alluri Sitaram Raju in the period action drama, won the hearts of the people across India.

Coming back to Triptii, before Animal, she was seen in minor roles in the crime drama Mom and comedy Poster Boys in 2017, but it was the 2018 romantic drama Laila Majnu that showed her acting prowess. She then impressed the critics with her sincere leading performances in the two Netflix films - Bulbbul and Qala in 2020 and 2022.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan calls Suhana Khan out getting question on dad Shah Rukh wrong in Kaun Banega Crorepati: 'Beti ko...'

Lokesh Kanagaraj announces break from social media, shares reason: 'I will not be...'

'Bhagwan theek kardo inhe': Fans pray for Shreyas Talpade after he suffers heart attack post Welcome 3 shoot

Massive blow for RCB? Star Australia all-rounder reveals he is suffering from irreversible chronic kidney disease

CHSE Odisha Board Exam 2024: Odisha Plus 2 exam from February 16, details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE