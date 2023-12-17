Watch: Animal star Triptii Dimri burns the floor with her moves on Kareena Kapoor's song 'Bole Chudiyan' in viral video

In the viral clip, Animal star Triptii Dimri can be seen grooving to Kareena Kapoor’s iconic song ‘Bole Chudiyan��’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Animal star Triptii Dimri, the new crush of India, has been making headlines ever since she appeared in Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The new video of the actress is now going viral on social media.

In the clip, Triptii can be seen grooving to Kareena Kapoor’s iconic song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Jaya Bachchan. She looks mesmerising while grooving to the song at a party, in a stunning dress. She shared the video on her Instagram which is now doing rounds on social media.

Triptii Dimri has become one of the most popular and talked about actors in the last few days. She has grabbed the attention of the entire nation with her portrayal of Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer and Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal. Screenshots and clips of her intimate scenes with Ranbir have spread like a wildfire on the internet.

While it seems that she will now be flooded with offers, Triptii has expressed her desire to work with a popular South superstar. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she was asked which actor she would like to make her debut within her first South film. Triptii immediately picked Jr NTR and now, fans of the RRR star have been sharing the small clip on social media.

Jr NTR impressed the Hindi audiences in SS Rajamouli's global blockbuster RRR as the freedom fighter Komaram Bheem. His chemistry with his contemporary superstar Ram Charan, who played Alluri Sitaram Raju in the period action drama, won the hearts of the people across India.

Coming back to Triptii, before Animal, she was seen in minor roles in the crime drama Mom and comedy Poster Boys in 2017, but it was the 2018 romantic drama Laila Majnu that showed her acting prowess. She then impressed the critics with her sincere leading performances in the two Netflix films - Bulbbul and Qala in 2020 and 2022.