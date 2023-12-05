Headlines

Animal, Jaane Jaan actor Saurabh Sachdeva reveals one similarity between cousins Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor

Saurabh Sachdeva, who worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and Kareena Kapoor in Jaane Jaan, talks about how the cousins are similar.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

Saurabh Sachdeva had four releases in the month of September. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the actor was pretty much in every Hindi release of the month on OTT. He started with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Haddi, followed it up with two web shows – Kaala and Bambai Meri Jaan – and rounded off the month with Kareena Kapoor’s Jaane Jaan.

And Saurabh wasn’t done yet. Despite having had a prolific year already, Saurabh was seen one more time on screen in 2023 with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. In the film, Saurabh plays Bobby Deol’s younger brother and one of the film’s antagonists. Talking about his experience from the shoot, he does say the experience was very fun. “I had lots of interactions with Ranbir and the shoot was very fun,” Saurabh tells DNA.

What’s interesting is that Saurabh’s last two releases had him working with Kareena and her cousin Ranbir Kapoor. On being asked if there are similarities between the two, the actor says, “The similarity is that they respect people, other artistes, and their processes and that is nice to see.”

Talking about his on-set interactions with Ranbir, Saurabh says he found it endearing the the actor was open to learning new things. He recalls, “We had lots of conversations about where I am coming from, my method of acting, and what I have learnt. He was very interested in body work, mime and other things that I have learnt. He said ‘let’s catch up some day and I want to know more about these things’.”

Animal is a gangster drama which also stars Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film released in theatres on December 1 to mixed reviews from critics but great numbers at the box office. It has earned over Rs 425 crore worldwide in its first four days.

