Animal box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor to score career-best opening, film may earn Rs 100 crore on day 1

Animal is all set to become the biggest opener of Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Going with the advance booking trend, Animal is competing with Pathaan and Jawan.

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to roar with his upcoming action drama Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Hindi directorial has generated humongous buzz among moviegoers, and the strong advance booking numbers have certified a monstrous start of Animal at the box office.

Animal will set new records and it will probably become the highest-grossing opener of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and even director Sandeep. As per early figures Sacnilk reported, Animal will be the third Bollywood film to have 100 crores opening worldwide. Going with the advance booking trend, Animal is competing with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan.

As Sacnilk reported, Animal is expected to collect Rs 50-60 crores gross opening in the original Hindi version. The movie is also expected to collect Rs 10 from the Telugu dub version. Despite the adult rating, Animal is expected to gross Rs 65 crores in the domestic market.

As far as overseas business is concerned, Animal is projected to score $5 million- $6 million (41-50 crores) on the first day. These figures also include the collection from the premieres in North America. Sacnilk predicted that Animal is expecting to gross around 100-115 crores worldwide on the first day.

Animal is releasing in cinemas on December 1, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Recently, Vicky Kaushal opened up his film clashing with Animal. In a recent interview, Vicky described this upcoming clash with a cricket analogy. "When two opening batsmen come to the crease, playing for the same team, you won’t say that the two batsmen are clashing with each other, they are playing for a single team, so we are playing for Hindi cinema", he said at the Express Adda. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra. Animal will also be released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.