Anil Kapoor demands sequel of JugJugg Jeeyo, producer Karan Johar drops major hint about second part

Photo of Karan Johar with still of JugJugg Jeeyo

Karan Johar produced the romantic-comedy JugJugg Jeeyo completed a year and the producer celebrated the milestone on social media. Sharing a post about Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani-starrer, Karan expressed his desire of taking the franchise forward. On his Instagram story, Karan wrote, "A film I know there is a sequel waiting to happen."

Anil Kapoor noticed the post, and he re-shared Karan's post, and asked him, "Tell me when. Now. Now. Now." Karan saw Anil's story, and shared his post, and gave a major hint about JugJugg Jeeyo 2. Karan wrote, "Soon AK! Sooner than you think." With Karan and Anil's conversation, it is certain that JugJugg Jeeyo 2 will happen.

Here's Karan Johar hinting JugJugg Jeeyo 2

Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo also starred Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The film was released in cinemas with mixed reception from critics, and positive responses from the audience.

On Friday, Anil Kapoor completed 40 years in the film industry, and the actor wrote a long note recalling his journey in Bollywood. Anil made his Bollywood debut under his father, Surinder Kapoor and brother Boney Kapoor's production, Woh 7 Din (1983), and the romantic drama was successful at the box office. For the unversed, Bapu-directed also inspired Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his directorial Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999).

Kapoor further thanked his Woh 7 Din co-stars and asked fans to keep supporting him. "I’m also eternally grateful to @naseeruddin49 and @padminikolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer. Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could’ve hoped for. I owe everything I am today to these legends, and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you. To mark the completion of these 40 years, I’m coming to you in two very special avatars with The Night Manager Part 2 and Animal. I hope you will continue to love and support me the way you have always done."

On the work front, Anil will soon be seen in the second season of The Night Manager with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala. He will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in Sandeep Reddy Wanga's Animal. The Night Manager 2 will premiere on June 29, and Animal will release in cinemas on August 11.