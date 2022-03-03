Ananya Panday drops stunning photos from Udaipur vacation, see viral pics

Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her recently released film 'Gehraiyaan' that also starred Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the leading roles. The actress is still in a celebratory mood as she dropped beautiful pictures from Udaipur, called the city of lakes, on her social media on Thursday, March 3.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Student of the Year 2' actress shared mesmering pictures from her Udaipur vacation that showcases her enjoying beautiful sunsets sitting in a boat and the picturesque lakes from the Rajasthan city. The other photos and videos give a sneak peek of traditional dance, music, and forts, perfectly capturing the culture and beauty of Udaipur.

She captioned her carousel as "Missing the magic of Udaipur" along with a heart emoji. Her fans were also left stunned seeing the photos as they dropped red hearts and eyes filled with hearts emoji in the comments section.

Recently, the actress made headlines when she talked about her rumoured boyfriend-actor Ishaan Khatter, with whom she has been spotted on several occasions. Ananya was answering fan questions in a recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble when one of the questions stumped her. A fan wanted to know if she is single. In response, Ananya pretended that she did not hear the question first. "I can't hear this question," Ananya said, before adding later "I am happy."



Meanwhile, on the work-front, Ananya is gearing up for her upcoming sports-drama 'Liger', which marks the Hindi film debut of Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The film, scheduled to release o August 25 this year, also marks the Indian cinema debut of boxing legend Mark Tyson. Ananya also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and 'The White Tiger' fame Adarsh Gourav in her kitty.