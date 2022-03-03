Ananya Panday reacts to fan's question about her relationship status, calls Ishaan Khatter her favourite co-star

It has long been rumoured that B-town diva Ananya Panday and actor Ishaan Khatter are dating. While the duo has maintained silence on the matter, they have often been spotted together on casual outings, hinted that they are together on holidays and most recently Ananya was even snapped partying with Ishaan at his brother Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash.

So recently, during a media interaction, when Ananya was asked about her relationship status, the actor, at first, pretended to not hear the question at all.

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble where Ananya was asking fan questions from social media, one of the many questions was about her relationship status. A fan wanted to know if she is single. In response, Ananya pretended that she did not hear the question even as it was repeated. "I can't hear this question," Ananya said. The actor later added, "I am happy."

When asked about her favourite male co-star, Ananya said that it was Ishaan, before adding, "but all my male co-stars have been fantastic, and Sid (Siddhant Chaturvedi) is getting a second chance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan." When Ananya was asked to name a male or female actor she would like to work with again, she said, "I want to work with Ishaan again."

For the unversed, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter featured together in the 2020 movie 'Khaali Peeli', in which they essayed the roles of childhood sweethearts Pooja and Blackie who unfortunately get separated. The two reunite after several years under atrocious circumstances.