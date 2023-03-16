Search icon
Ananya Panday spotted smoking a cigarette in now-deleted photo from Alanna Panday’s mehendi, gets brutally trolled

The photo has now been deleted from Instagram, however, a screenshot of it was posted on Reddit by a user who shared it and sparked a discussion about the same.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 09:17 AM IST

Ananya Panday spotted smoking a cigarette in now-deleted photo from Alanna Panday’s mehendi, gets brutally trolled
Photo via social media

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday was spotted smoking a cigarette at her cousin Alanna Panday’s mehendi ceremony in a now-deleted photo. Ananya attended the wedding bash with her family on Tuesday. In the photo, Ananya Panday could be seen holding a cigarette in her hand in a picture initially shared by one of her fellow wedding attendees. 

The photo shows Ananya standing in a corner smoking while the wedding guests gathered to celebrate. 

READ | 'Apologise or else...': Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi issues fresh threat to Salman Khan

The photo has now been deleted from Instagram, however, a screenshot of it was posted on Reddit by a user who shared it and sparked a discussion about the same. 

Check out the viral photo of Ananya Panday smoking here 

38e98549-d70d-4d14-ad7b-07ea1bab408a

While sharing the photo, the Reddit user wrote, "Was not expecting Ananya to be a smoker."

Many Reddit users commented on the viral photo. One user wrote, "Dimag toh nahi hota yinlogo ke paas. Sirf cool dikhna hai," while another commented, "Crap, I didn’t know this. She is that beautiful and has such cute lips, can’t believe she is a smoker. Dang."

READ | 'She is a joke': Sonam Kapoor gets brutally trolled for talking about 'importance of money' in old viral video

One other user also said, "It’s surprising because Ananya seems very health conscious. My guess is that maybe she does it to decrease her appetite. Perhaps as a way to keep her weight down? Or maybe she just picked it up during her party days pre-debut, but TBH I swear smoking cigarettes isn’t really a thing anymore with Gen Z."

Many of Ananya's fans also joined in on the discussion and defended her, asking people not to shame her for smoking just because she is a woman.

On Tuesday, Ananya Panday attended the mehendi ceremony of her cousin along with Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday. Others present at the ceremony were Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Agnihotri, Chunky Panday, and Bhavana Pandey. The ceremony was hosted at Sohail Khan’s home.

