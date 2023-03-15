Search icon
'She is a joke': Sonam Kapoor gets brutally trolled for talking about 'importance of money' in old viral video

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

'She is a joke': Sonam Kapoor gets brutally trolled for talking about 'importance of money' in old viral video
Photo via Instagram

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is getting brutally trolled for an old video that is going viral. In the video, Sonam Kapoor can be seen speaking talking about the "importance of money". In the video, Sonam Kapoor can be heard saying, "My mom always tells me, I don’t give too much weight to money because I have always had it. I don’t know what it is not to have." 

"I have never given too much importance to money. It is never about money," she further said. Sonam was responding to a question and confessed that she has dated people in the past who are not as well off as she is "on paper". 

The video was shared on Instagram by a page. It was sarcastically captioned as, "I'm just a simple down to earth girl ya."

Watch the viral video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@enoughinternetfortonite)

The video has gone viral and is being shared by netizens who are trolling Sonam Kapoor for her point of view. One user wrote, "She’s got a point but she didn’t say it properly here. Basically, she is telling the audience the reason she is egoistic, spoiled, and has an attitude is because she has money." 

Another user commented, "I usually get very insecure about my intelligence when I see the people around me...Thank you Sonam Kapoor for making me feel better. You’re a true Shero." One other user wrote, "The most TONE DEAF person to ever exist."

This is not the first time that Sonam has been trolled for her remarks. In another viral video, Sonam Kapoor could be seen in conversation with Rajkummar Rao. In the video, she asked Rajkumar Rao about his opinion on nepotism. 

Sonam then went on to cut Rajkummar Rao off and started narrating how she faced problems as a star kid. Sonam said that she wanted to assist Sanjay Leela Bhansali when she first entered the industry but her father did not know him so he told her to work with another director.

Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner
Sizzling hot videos and photos of XXX actress Aabha Paul go viral, check out
'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
First-image
Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, known for playing Khopdi in Nukkad, passes away at 70
