'Apologise or else...': Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi issues fresh threat to Salman Khan

Lawrence Bishnoi said that he has had anger in his mind for Salman Khan since childhood. "Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity's temple and apologise."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 02:59 PM IST

'Apologise or else...': Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi issues fresh threat to Salman Khan
Lawrence Bishnoi - Salman Khan

Lawrence Bishnoi has issued a fresh threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and has warned of dire consequences if he does not apologise. The jailed gangster strong-armed Salman, saying that he will break his ego sooner or later. The development comes after Mumbai Police filed an FIR against unknown people for sending a 'threat letter' to Salman and his father Salim Khan.

Lawrence said that Salman humiliated his community by killing a blackbuck, during an interview with ABP News. Lawrence was quoted as saying, "There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else."

Lawrence further said that he has had anger in his mind for Salman Khan since childhood. "Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity's temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything," he said. 

According to fresh developments, Superintendent of Bathinda Jail ND Negi dismissed claims that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gave an interview to ABP News in Bathinda jail or any other prison is Punjab. 

The official said that Bishnoi is presently confined in the high-security Bathinda Central Jail.

It was last year that Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan were threatened with a letter that read, "Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala)" referring to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. 

Lawrence denied any involvement but the note was allegedly sent by him. 

