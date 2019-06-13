Anand Kumar's daughter saw Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' trailer, here's what she had to say

The makers of ‘Super 30’ starring Hrithik Roshan had released the captivating trailer of the film recently and ever since its release, the actor has been receiving appreciation from all across. But it is this particular compliment from Anand Kumar's daughter that truly has proven how Hrithik has done justice to the character's portrayal.

It was Anand Kumar's daughter's reaction that stole the show when she screamed "papa!" on watching the trailer, where the actor is essaying the role of her father on-screen. Taken by surprise, even Anand Kumar was left amazed to what his daughter had to say and believes that no one else could have done justice to his portrayal.

From the Bihari accent to the soul and nuances of his personality, Hrithik has imbibed the traits of Anand's personality so well that the world is praising the star. The audience, the alumni of Anand Kumar's real coaching centre and the critics alike, are appreciating Hrithik's portrayal in the trailer. With the daughter's big stamp on the character which made her believe it was her father, it is a testimony to how Hrithik has done justice to the character.

Essaying the role of their real-life teacher Anand Kumar in Super 30, the alumni of the coaching centre of Bihar also had taken to their social media to express their appreciation for Hrithik.

Hrithik has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. The actor makes us believe that he is the simple and ambitious Anand who does wonders with the treasure of knowledge in the story of the triumph of spirit, Super 30.