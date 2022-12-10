An Action Hero star Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he stood 3 hours in cinema to watch SRK's Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan, and he has proved his love and admiration for the Pathaan star in multiple instances. Recently, the actor was in Delhi for an event, and there he revealed an unknown fact about his deewangee for Khan.

Ayushmann shared an interesting story behind Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor said, "I was in the seventh grade when Dil Toh Pagal Hai had released. I still remember, I had gone on my cycle to buy tickets but the theatre was housefull. So, I stood behind and watched the whole film." Khurrana stood for 3 hours and watched DTPH. Andhadhun star even stated that he studied Mass Communication because of Jawan star. "In my films, I have often dedicated some scenes to him," Khurrana said.

Earlier in November, Ayushmann Khurrana greeted his fans outside Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat. Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared a picture which he captioned, "Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li. #AnActionHero #2ndDecember #SRKian."

In the picture, the Dream Girl actor could be seen looking towards SRK's bungalow and his fans gathered around his car. Soon after the actor shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. "Srkians for life," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Love from SRK fan." "Biggest srkian in the world," another fan commented.

Here's the post

The 38-year-old actor is busy with the promotions of his next along with its director Anirudh Iyer. Following promotions for their upcoming flick, the two sat down and shared some exclusive insights into their film with ANI, while also opening up on the alleged boycott culture against Bollywood.

On the film’s relatability with the boycott culture, Ayushmann told ANI, "The plot of the film is based on this era and whatever we have seen in the last few years. Whatever has happened in the recent past or is happening now has also been portrayed well in the film. You will surely get a glimpse of it in the film. On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in An Action Hero. The film earned rave reviews but underperformed at the box office.