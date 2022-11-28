An Action Hero star Ayushmann Khurrana waves at fans outside Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat

Credit: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

On Sunday, An Action Hero star Ayushmann Khurrana greeted his fans outside Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat. Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared a picture which he captioned, "Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li. #AnActionHero #2ndDecember #SRKian."

In the picture, the Dream Girl actor could be seen looking towards SRK's bungalow and his fans gathered around his car. Soon after the actor shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. "Srkians for life," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Love from SRK fan." "Biggest srkian in the world," another fan commented.

The 38-year-old actor is busy with the promotions of his next along with its director Anirudh Iyer. Following promotions for their upcoming flick, the two sat down and shared some exclusive insights into their film with ANI, while also opening up on the alleged boycott culture against Bollywood.

On the film’s relatability with the boycott culture, Ayushmann told ANI, "The plot of the film is based on this era and whatever we have seen in the last few years. Whatever has happened in the recent past or is happening now has also been portrayed well in the film. You will surely get a glimpse of it in the film. Be it a targeted online campaign against a star or how vulnerable a superstar could be, you will find it all in this film. The film, in a nutshell, portrays how society reacts to a star these days."

On the so-called boycott culture, which has taken a toll on some big-budget releases, including Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshaye Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, Iyer told ANI, "What]s happening is very evident but I would like to give an elaborate answer to this question. There are always two ways of looking at this -- repercussion and punishment. I feel that nobody deserves to be punished this way. It is wrong. There is a slight difference between these two viewpoints and I strongly believe that one should understand this difrerence."

Recently, the makers unveiled the item number Aap Jaisa Koi which featured Bollywood diva Malaika Arora along with Ayushmann and gathered massive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role and marks the Bala actor's first action-packed film of his career. Apart from that, he will also be seen in an upcoming comedy film Dream Girl 2 opposite Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz and is all set to hit the big screens in June 2023. (With inputs from ANI)