An Action Hero box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer collects Rs 5.99 crore

File photo

An Action Hero, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat, was released on Friday, December 2. Despite receiving positive reviews from reviewers and moviegoers, the action-packed entertainment has had a startlingly slow run at the box office.

Sharing details about the collection, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#AnActionHero finds the going tough in its opening weekend… Did show some spark on Day 2, but didn’t fire enough on Day 3… The 3-day total is way below expectations… Fri 1.31 cr, Sat 2.16 cr, Sun 2.52 cr. Total: ₹ 5.99 cr. #India biz.”

Many people reacted to the film’s collection too. On the same post, one wrote, “Ayushmaan ke din achhe nahi chal rahe. Ho sakta hai ki Dream Girl 2 se come back ho.”

Another wrote, “Koi cheej ye nahi taiy kar sakti ki aap kar sakte hai ya nahi acting achi thi but story not very well film ki kahani achi nahi thi ayushman is very good actor.”

“Then we will complain why bollywood dont make original films” wrote a third.

Ayushmann portrays a successful Hindi film actor in An Action Hero who engages in a cat-and-mouse game with Jaideep Ahlawat after the latter suffers an accident while filming one of his movies in Haryana. Anirudh Iyer, making his directorial debut, is in charge of the movie.

Also read: An Action Hero trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana faces off against Jaideep Ahlawat in quirky thriller

Ajay Devgn's mystery crime drama Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan's horror comedy Bhediya are stiff rivals for An Action Hero. The former has already surpassed the Rs 150 crore box office milestone and is still playing to full theatres even in its second weekend.

An Action Hero is Khurrana's third theatrical release this year after the political action thriller Anek co-starring Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra, and the medical campus-comedy drama Doctor G, which also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. Both the above movies failed to leave a mark at the box office.