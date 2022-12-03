Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

An Action Hero box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer opens low, collects Rs 1.31 crore

Directed by Anirudh Iyer, An Action Hero has taken a shockingly low start at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 04:15 PM IST

An Action Hero box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer opens low, collects Rs 1.31 crore
An Action Hero/File photo

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the leading roles, An Action Hero has released on Friday, December 2, and though the action-packed entertainer has received good reviews from the critics and audiences, the film has taken a shockingly low start at the box office.

An Action Hero features Ayushmann playing a successful actor in the Hindi film industry who gets embroiled in a cat-and-mouse chase with Jaideep Ahlawat after the former gets involved in an accident while shooting one of his films in Haryana. The film is directed by Anirudh Iyer in his directorial debut.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and shared the film's opening day numbers as he tweeted, "#AnActionHero opens to shockingly low numbers on Day 1… Needs to salvage the situation on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 1.31 cr. #India biz."

An Action Hero is facing tough competition from the Ajay Devgn starrer mystery crime drama Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan starrer horror-comedy Bhediya. The former is running with packed theatres even in its second weekend and has already crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the box office.

An Action Hero is Khurrana's third theatrical release this year after the political action thriller Anek co-starring Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra, and the medical campus-comedy drama Doctor G, which also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. Both the above movies failed to leave a mark at the box office.

READ | An Action Hero star Ayushmann Khurrana calls THIS actress 'biggest superstar in the country'

Before the film's release, Ayushmann talked about film's relatability factor with the ongoing #BoycottBollywood culture and told ANI, "The plot of the film is based on this era and whatever we have seen in the last few years. Be it a targeted online campaign against a star or how vulnerable a superstar could be, you will find it all in this film. The film, in a nutshell, portrays how society reacts to a star these days."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 532 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.