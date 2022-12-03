An Action Hero box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer opens low, collects Rs 1.31 crore

An Action Hero/File photo

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the leading roles, An Action Hero has released on Friday, December 2, and though the action-packed entertainer has received good reviews from the critics and audiences, the film has taken a shockingly low start at the box office.

An Action Hero features Ayushmann playing a successful actor in the Hindi film industry who gets embroiled in a cat-and-mouse chase with Jaideep Ahlawat after the former gets involved in an accident while shooting one of his films in Haryana. The film is directed by Anirudh Iyer in his directorial debut.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and shared the film's opening day numbers as he tweeted, "#AnActionHero opens to shockingly low numbers on Day 1… Needs to salvage the situation on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 1.31 cr. #India biz."

#AnActionHero opens to shockingly low numbers on Day 1… Needs to salvage the situation on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 1.31 cr. #India biz.

An Action Hero is facing tough competition from the Ajay Devgn starrer mystery crime drama Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan starrer horror-comedy Bhediya. The former is running with packed theatres even in its second weekend and has already crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the box office.

An Action Hero is Khurrana's third theatrical release this year after the political action thriller Anek co-starring Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra, and the medical campus-comedy drama Doctor G, which also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. Both the above movies failed to leave a mark at the box office.



Before the film's release, Ayushmann talked about film's relatability factor with the ongoing #BoycottBollywood culture and told ANI, "The plot of the film is based on this era and whatever we have seen in the last few years. Be it a targeted online campaign against a star or how vulnerable a superstar could be, you will find it all in this film. The film, in a nutshell, portrays how society reacts to a star these days."