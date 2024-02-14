Amy Jackson gushes at Ed Westwick's dreamy proposal, reveals Valentine's Day plans: 'I have never...' | Exclusive

Amy Jackson talks about Valentine's Day plans with her fiancé, Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick

British actress Amy Jackson, best known for her appearances in Indian fims, has been dating Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick for a couple of years now. The two actors recently took their relationship to the next level when Ed proposed to her amid snow-clad mountains in Switzerland. In a candid chat with DNA days after her boyfriend turned into her fiance, Amy opens up on their Valentine’s Day plans and the road ahead.

Amy is currently promoting her Bollywood comeback Crakk, for which she is in India. Ed, meanwhile is in the US, promoting is upcoming film DarkGame. Amy says, “We are both working on Valentine’s Day on two completely different continents. I’m in India and he’s in America doing promotions for one of his upcoming films. But that’s the beauty of our relationship and something that I have never had before. We both love and encourage each other to be the best possible versions of ourselves. He is my cheerleader and I am his and I want him to succeed in all walks of life.”

But then, that does not mean the two lovebirds will have a quiet V-Day. “We are hopeless romantics so I have got a few surprises up my sleeve and I am sure he does too after that proposal,” Amy says with a laugh. But the actress says that given where they are in their lives and career, things like Valentine’s acquire different meanings. She explains, “I think Valentine’s Day for us is about supporting one another and right now, our careers are demanding our time and that’s ok because we have the rest of our lives together.”

Amy’s upcoming film Crakk, which also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nora Fatehi, releases in theatres on February 23, just three days after Ed’s film DarkGame releases.