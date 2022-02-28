Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet about ‘heart pumping' gets fans worried, actor clarifies

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who if one of the most celebrated veteran actors, is very active on social media. His latest tweet shocked his fans and left them in worry.

Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday night took to Twitter and wrote, “T 4205 - heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope.” As soon as this tweet circulated, his fans got worried and started commenting under his post. One of them wrote, “Everything will be finished fine. So don’t worry about all this. Believe in God. And be hopeful. Good night sir ji take care. with love and regards.” Another user commented, “Be in care, peace, safety and Love. God bless you Amitji.”

T 4205 - heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2022

After this, his fans got worried, Amitabh Bachchan decided to clear the air. He posted an explanatory blog on Tumblr. He wrote, “stress of the learning of lines and the fear of getting the performance right or at least acceptable was on test.” For the unversed, the actor is busy shooting for a project in Madh Island, Mumbai.

He further added, “But what was truly tested was the drive back from Madh Island, that sleepy secluded get away .. now no longer a get away from the city .. but a get away from it, the island, seclusion now .. no more the solitude , the silent winds , the soft lashes of the sea, the freedom of movement on the beaches , with not a bird in sight .. all gone .. structures and buildings .. and commerce ..left a fairly early wind up of work by 5:30 pm and got in to Jalsa .. at 8:30 ..”

He further expressed his gratitude to OTT platforms for keeping him entertained. He also wrote, “finished several albums of music and a few serials and sports meets," and will be "back to work tomorrow.”

He mentioned, “But another challenge awaits...Chelsea v Liverpool in the Final of the Co.. something.”