Amitabh Bachchan poses with Jaya Bachchan and his grandkids Aaradhya, Nayva, Agastya on his 81st birthday

The superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is also known as the Star of the Millenium, also greeted paparazzi on his birthday eve.

The megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 81st birthday on October 11. In the wee hours of Wednesday, Navya Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, shared an inside picture from his grandfather's birthday celebration and the photo soon went viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Navya posted a photo in which Amitabh can be seen with his wife-actress Jaya Bachchan, and his three grandkids Navya Nanda and his brother Agastya Nanda (who will be seen making his Bollywood debut in The Archies in December), and Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan also posted a collage of four photos hugging her dad on his special day. "Happy 81st Papa, Big shoes (and hugs) no one can ever manage to fill", she captioned the click that she shared on her Instagram. Reacting to her post, Ranveer Singh dropped several heart emojis.







Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen next in Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. Releasing in theatres on October 20, the dystopian action thriller stars Tiger Shroff in the titular role and Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The Vikas Bahl directorial will clash at the box office with the romantic drama Yaariyan 2.

Big B has two non-Hindi big budget productions lined up for release next year. The first one is Nag Ashwin's dystopian action drma Kalki 2898 AD, which also features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the leading roles. The film's first glimpse, unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con in July this year, has created excitement among cinephiles.

The second film is the yet-to-be titled Thalaivar 170 in which Amitabh will share the screen space with the legendary Rajinikanth after 33 years. Directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, the highly anticipated film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati in the leading roles.



READ | Amitabh Bachchan holds the record of receiving most nominations for Best Actor at the Filmfare Awards