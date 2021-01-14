Amitabh Bachchan shares peculiar coincidence about Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, other cricket couples

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active members of the film industry on social media. On Wednesday night, the actor shared a viral message via a fan about cricketers and their children. The tweet mentioned how most cricketers in the country have been blessed with baby daughters.

Recently, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma welcomed their baby daughter. The tweet that Amitabh posted, added them and wrote, "Raina - Daughter, Gambhir - Daughter, Rohit - Daughter, Shami - Daughter, Ashwin - Daughter, Rahane - Daughter, Jadeja - Daughter, Pujara - Daughter, Saha - Daughter, Bhajji - Daughter, Natarajan - Daughter, Umesh Yadav - Daughter, And now Virat Kohli also blessed with a Daughter. Future ki Women's Cricket Team ban rahi hai (a future women's cricket team is being made."

Check it out here.

Amitabh also added a comment by one of his fans (whom he also calls his 'extended family') to his tweet. He wrote, "An input from Ef laksh ~"... and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain?"

For the uninformed, Virat and Anushka welcomed a baby girl on January 11. They have not yet revealed the name of their daughter, however, on Wednesday, the couple asked the media to respect their daughter's privacy.

In a note they wrote, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

As for the birth of his child, Virat Kohli had taken to Instagram to announce the news. He had written, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."