When Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda got letters from Aamir Khan for her birthday every year

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, despite being a star kid had gone through her own starstruck phase like fans of actors do.

During an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan with her brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta had spoken about how she had admiration for Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

Shweta had said that when Salman's film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' had released in 1989, she was in a boarding school. She watched the film on a VCR and said that she loved it so much that she made Abhishek get her the 'Friend' cap worn by Salman in the film.

Shweta had said, "We weren't allowed to watch movies in school, so I actually sat there with a tape recorder and I recorded the whole thing on an audio cassette, and I would listen to it. I loved him and I wanted to wear that little cap that said 'Friend'.

Abhishek seconded her and said that he carried multiple caps from Mumbai to London for her and their cousins. "I used to sleep with it under my pillow," Shweta said.

Apart from Salman, Shweta said that she was also a huge fan of superstar Aamir Khan. Abhishek added, "Aamir got to know and so sweetly, on every birthday, he used to write her a letter."

Shweta said that it was because 'we are both Pisceans'. For the uninformed, Shweta's birthday is on March 17, just three days after Aamir’s birthday on March 14.

Abhishek also revealed that when they were pursuing their higher studies in Boston, Shweta made him hire a limousine and drive an hour-and-a-half to watch a live performance of Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Shweta never forayed into a career in films like the rest of her family, however, has appeared in a few commercials with her father Amitabh. She owns a fashion label, MXS, along with designer Monisha Jaising. She is also an author and released her debut novel, Paradise Towers, in 2018.