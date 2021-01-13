Amitabh Bachchan remembers son Abhishek Bachchan's first autograph with throwback photo

Taking a trip down memory lane, Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday reminisced about the time when his son actor Abhishek Bachchan signed his first autograph when he was still a kid in the 1900s.

The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram to share memories from his trip to Tashkent. The picture sees a young Amitabh with a younger Abhishek seated on his lap.

He captioned the post saying, "Tashkent, Soviet Union ... 1900's ... where he signed his first autograph... Abhishek."

Check it out here.

Amitabh had earlier on Tuesday lauded Abhishek's performance in the superhit film 'Guru' on the occasion of the 14th anniversary of the film. He had written, "Yes indeed .. a fantastic film and Abhishek was marvellous."

As Guru completed 14 years, Aishwarya also took a trip down memory lane and shared a few photos from the premiere of the film held in New York. In the photo collage, the actor is seen with Mani Ratnam and Abhishek.

During the premiere, beautiful Aishwarya was seen wearing a blue silk saree with a matching blouse and dangling earrings. While Abhishek suited up in black and looked stylish as ever. Mani Ratnam wore a white shirt and a beige sweater with a dark green blazer suit with it.

Earlier during an interview, Abhishek had revealed that it was right after the premiere of Guru in NYC, he popped the question to Aishwarya for marriage. He had shared, "I was filming in New York for a movie. And, I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that, 'One day, wouldn't it be nice if I was together with her, married. Years later, we were there for the premiere of Guru. After the premiere, we were back in the hotel. So, I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me."