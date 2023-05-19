Amitabh Bachchan says he is 'arrested', shares pic with police van post no-helmet bike ride, fans say: Don ko pakadna...

Amitabh Bachchan shares pic with a police van, says he is 'arrested' post no-helmet bike ride

After Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of taking a bike ride with a stranger on social media without a helmet, several users tagged Mumbai Police to take action. Reacting to the same, the actor issued a clarification that he was just ‘fooling around’ on a crew member’s bike without traveling anywhere. Now, the actor has shared a new photo with a police van saying he is ‘arrested’.

On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram and shared a photo of him standing by a police van. The actor captioned the photo ‘.. arrested…’. The actor was seen donning black pants and a check shirt and gave a sad and intense expression.

Netizens were left in splits after seeing the actor’s post. One of the comments read, “Bhootnath ko koi arrest nahi kar sakta.” Another wrote, “Aakhir kar Don ko Mumbai police ne pakad hi liya.” Another said, “Don ko pakdna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai.” Another wrote, “dekha aapni laparwahi ka nateeja.”

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of him taking a bike ride with a stranger without helmet. Netizens tagged Mumbai Police to take action against the actor for breaking traffic rules. However, reacting to the same the actor said, “Aahhhhhhh...the impotency of content...Much made out of the bike picture...! How you moving on street with stranger? No security? You are loved take care. And then...NO HELMET!!! The fact of the matter is that this is on location shoot on the street of Mumbai.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in the movie Ganpath-Part 1 helmed by Vikas Bahl. The movie also stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Elli Avram in key roles. The sci-fi action thriller is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 20. He also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K in the pipeline which also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. The film is scheduled to release in 2024.

Read Amitabh Bachchan requests for Twitter blue tick in desi style, says he paid for Twitter Blue: ‘Haath toh jod liye rahe…’