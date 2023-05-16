Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma face legal trouble for riding bikes without helmet, Mumbai Police to take action

Credit: Manav Manglani/Instagram

Recently, Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan were seen taking bike ride without wearing helmets. After their videos went viral on social media, netizens started slamming them for not following the traffic rules and asked Mumbai Police to take action against them,

Now, Mumbai Police has initiated action against Amitabh Bachchan, who took a lift from a fan to reach, and Anushka Sharma who took a lift from her bodyguard. On Monday, thanking his fan, Amitabh Bachchan himself shared the video on social media and wrote, “ Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner."

Tagging the Mumbai Police, one of the social media users reacted to their clips and wrote, “Missing helmets for both rider and pillion. @MumbaiPolice please take note!” Mumbai Police responded, “We have shared this with traffic branch.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next in Ganapath-Part 1 starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Elli AvrRam. Helmed by VIKASH Bahl, the movie is set to release this year. The actor also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The film is scheduled to release next year.

2023 is a busy year for Anushka, who is also set to make a film comeback. Anushka is set to return to the big screen this year after almost five years. The actress will be seen in the lead role in cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress. The film will stream on Netflix later this year. Anushka last film appearance was in Zero in 2018, although she did appear in a cameo in last year's Qala as well.