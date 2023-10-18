Amid feud rumours, Vivek Agnihotri crops Karan Johar from National Film Awards winners' photo, netizens react

Vivek Agnihotri's latest post on X has added more fuel to rumours of his feud with Karan Johar.

Director Vivek Agnihotri has shared photos from the National Awards Ceremony, and he has cropped out Karan Johar from the group photo. Vivek has openly expressed his dislike towards Karan Johar and his films, and his recent post on X (formerly Twitter) has added more fuel to their feud rumours. On Tuesday, Vivek Agnihotri attended the ceremony with his wife, actress Pallavi Joshi, to receive the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration for The Kashmir Files. Karan was also present to accept the Special Jury Award for his popular produced film Shershaah.

After the ceremony, Vivek, Karan, Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, and other winners came together for one big group photo. In the photo, the celebs posed with Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, and Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting. Other celebs who shared the photo include R Madhavan, Waheeda Rahman, SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon and Shreya Ghoshal. However, Vivek cropped out the photo and removed Karan from the photo.

Here's the original photo





Here's what Vivek shared

Apart from the cropped group photo, Vivek also shared photos of Pallavi posing with Waheeda, Shreya, Alia and Kriti, and a selfie with Waheeda. Sharing the photo, Vivek wrote, “Such talent. Women power. #NationalAwards.” After Vivek shared the post, a few netizens noticed that Vivek cropped out Karan. A netizen asked, "Hey where is Karan?" Another netizen asked, "Karan bhi toh tha na?"

When Vivek blamed Karan and Shah Rukh Khan for destroying the cinema

In an interview with DNA, Vivek Agnihotri said, "After the advent of Amitabh Bachchan as a superstar – not the one from Deewar but one from Shehanshah – the cinema after that never told real stories. Especially Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan’s cinema, which has actually damaged the cultural fabric of India in a very disastrous way. So, I felt it was important to tell real, honest stories." On the work front, Vivek's latest film The Vaccine War was released with positive critical reactions but it underperformed at the box office.