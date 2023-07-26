Headlines

Ameesha Patel says she keeps blocking Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on WhatsApp: 'We share father-daughter relationship'

At the Gadar 2 trailer launch event, Ameesha Patel revealed that she keeps blocking the director of the film Anil Sharma on WhatsApp and Instagram.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 11:09 PM IST

The much-anticipated trailer of the most-awaited film Gadar 2 has been released by the makers on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas, on Wednesday. The trailer launch event was attended by the cast of the film including Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma, Shariq Patel, Simrat Kaur, Mithoon, Alka Yagnik, Jubin Nautiyal and Aditya Narayan.

At the trailer launch event, Ameesha revealed that she keeps blocking the director of the film Anil Sharma on WhatsApp and Instagram. It is normal for them as they share a ‘father-daughter’ relationship. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol got emotional at the event and the video of the same went viral. Ameesha Patel’s reaction after seeing Sunny Deol teary-eyed is winning the internet. Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, “Sunny Deol gets emotional at Gadar 2 trailer launch event, Ameesha Patel's reaction wins internet.”

While talking about the film, director Anil Sharma shared, “we are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries.”

Sunny Deol expressed, “I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment.” Along with Sunny Deol, the movie features stellar performances by Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions and M M Moviez. Gadar 2 will hit the theatres on August 11. Talking about Gadar-Ek Prem Katha, it starred Amrish Puri, Om Puri, and Lillete Dubey in key roles alongside Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol. Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947, the story of the movie revolves around Ameesha Patel as Sakeena, a Muslim girl who finds refuge in Deol's house during the riots, and subsequently falls for him.


 

