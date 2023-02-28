Amaal Mallik heaps praise on BTS, says 'they are freaking brilliant, their fan ARMY is truly like an army'

Amaal Mallik/Instagram

Amaal Mallik is carrying forward the legacy of the musical Malik family as the third generation of the music-composers after the veteran Sardar Malik, his father Daboo Malik, and his uncle Anu Malik. His brother Armaan Malik is also a popular singer and the two siblings have worked together on multiple hit songs.

In a recent interview, while promoting his latest international song with the Italian singer I Miss You Amore, Amaal heaped praise on the South Korean pop band BTS and expressed his desire to work with them. Talking to IndiaToday.in, the music composer said, "If they want to collaborate, I will surely do it. I have not heard many of their (BTS) songs, but whatever I have heard - Butter and many other recent albums - they are freaking brilliant."

"They are so good songwriting-wise, production as well as music video-wise. So that's the reason they are hitting the charts. Like not even the songs that come from the US or the UK are that powerful. Their fan ARMY is truly like an army on social media; it is beautiful. Obviously, I am a fan of their work and love their work. I don't know the specific song names apart from two to three. But I would love to (collaborate)", he concluded.

For the unversed, BTS consists of Jin, Jimin, RM, Suga, V, Jungkook, and J-Hope and has millions of fans worldwide including its own fandom called ARMY, which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth. The Indian ARMY members have been making fan-made videos showing the septet dancing to famous Bollywood and South Indian songs. These videos often go viral on social media with the songs' beats syncing with the dance steps of the BTS boys.



