Bollywood singer Armaan Malik gets angry with namesake YouTuber, his two pregnant wives fight back

Photo: Instagram

Armaan Malik, a famous singer, has recently received a lot of media attention. Anger from the singer has erupted at the popular YouTuber Armaan Malik. Moreover, several reports related to YouTuber have surfaced over the previous few days. His wife Kritika Malik and Payal Malik are both expecting children. Armaan, together with the spouses, would continue to participate in such a conversation. Now, singer Armaan Malik has spoken out against these claims.

Singer tweeted his frustration about the situation. In an interview, singer Armaan Malik said that his name was being slandered in the press. He's sick of seeing his name in the headlines every day.

A tweet from Singer's verified account reads, "Stop calling him Armaan Malik, his real name is Sandeep. My name has been misused enough for God's sake. Waking up early in the morning and reading articles related to it, I have become disgusted.... I am feeling disgusted."

In this instance, we also observe Singer's admirers giving their approval. Several people on social media have shown solidarity with singer Armaan Malik on this issue.

A user wrote, 'Yes, I agree with this. Whenever I search the name of Armaan Malik, this YouTuber's name comes up,' then another wrote, 'Seriously, it is very disturbing.'

Also, READ: Viral: Dhanashree's photo with Rohit Sharma, Ritika from Shardul's sangeet, netizens ask 'Chahal kahan hai'

The third wrote, 'Don't know who asked him to keep this name and why, why don't people identify with their real name?' Apart from all this, another user writes, 'When the name is Sandeep, why are you spoiling our Armaan's name?'

Meanwhile Kritika, Youtuber Arman Malik’s wife has hit back on the singer. In a video she said that they have never misused his name either. According to her, they have used neither his name nor his thumbnail in any of the videos they have made about themselves. Then Armaan pleaded with him to stop being jealous.