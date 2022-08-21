Alia Bhatt reveals she will change her name to 'Alia Bhatt-Kapoor', says 'I don’t want to feel left out'

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt is prepared to change her name to include her husband Ranbir Kapoor's last name. She is eager to adopt the name Alia Bhatt-Kapoor and will do very soon.

In April 2022, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor became husband and wife. They met while working together on the Brahmastra sets, and they dated for years before making their relationship official. As of this year's late June, the couple is expecting their first child.

While Alia Bhatt will always go by her screen name, she recently stated in an interview with Mid-day that since she has now become a member of the Kapoor family, she would soon officially change her name to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor. She answered, "I am happy to do it."

Alia, who has been wanting to make the change for a while, admitted she didn't have time because of her hectic schedule and frequent trips abroad. She was in the UK for almost a month filming Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut.

After her husband Ranbir ‘promptly’ changed his marital status on the passport, Alia said, “We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are traveling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out.”

She added, “I will and always will be Alia Bhatt. And now I am also a Kapoor.”

Brahmastra, the movie that Alia and Ranbir are working on, is about to be released.

Ranbir plays the role of Shiva in the movie. His love interest, Isha, will be Alia. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy all play significant roles in the Ayan Mukerji-helmed film. The fantasy trilogy's first instalment will be available on September 2.