Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Alia Bhatt reveals she will change her name to 'Alia Bhatt-Kapoor', says 'I don’t want to feel left out'

Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt is eager to adopt the name Alia Bhatt-Kapoor and will do very soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 06:09 AM IST

Alia Bhatt reveals she will change her name to 'Alia Bhatt-Kapoor', says 'I don’t want to feel left out'
Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt is prepared to change her name to include her husband Ranbir Kapoor's last name. She is eager to adopt the name Alia Bhatt-Kapoor and will do very soon.

In April 2022, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor became husband and wife. They met while working together on the Brahmastra sets, and they dated for years before making their relationship official. As of this year's late June, the couple is expecting their first child.

While Alia Bhatt will always go by her screen name, she recently stated in an interview with Mid-day that since she has now become a member of the Kapoor family, she would soon officially change her name to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor. She answered, "I am happy to do it."

Alia, who has been wanting to make the change for a while, admitted she didn't have time because of her hectic schedule and frequent trips abroad. She was in the UK for almost a month filming Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut.

After her husband Ranbir ‘promptly’ changed his marital status on the passport, Alia said, “We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are traveling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out.”

She added, “I will and always will be Alia Bhatt. And now I am also a Kapoor.”

Brahmastra, the movie that Alia and Ranbir are working on, is about to be released.

Ranbir plays the role of Shiva in the movie. His love interest, Isha, will be Alia. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy all play significant roles in the Ayan Mukerji-helmed film. The fantasy trilogy's first instalment will be available on September 2.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Agnipath scheme: Authorities find aspirants using fake documents during Angiveer rally in Haryana
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.