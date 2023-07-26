Alia Bhatt reveals her Gucci x Adidas bag has been taken over by daughter Raha, fans say ‘this is so cute’

Alia Bhatt reveals her bag is taken over by her daughter Raha, reveals what all she carries in her Gucci x Adidas bag

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This is the actress’ first movie after embracing motherhood. The actress talked about how her bag has been taken up by her daughter Raha and the fans find it ‘cute’.

In a recent conversation with Vogue about what’s inside Alia Bhatt’s bag, the actress revealed, “I realised when I was traveling from Mumbai to London, my bag had nothing to do with me. It basically just had my passport. Otherwise, it was her pacifier, her napkins, a burp cloth, her mittens, extra pair of socks, a little toy, and a little book. And I was like my bag has now become Raha’s bag. It’s no longer my bag.”

The video from her interview went viral on Reddit and fans couldn’t stop adoring the actress. One of the comments read, “still can’t believe she is a mother.” Another wrote, “cute video she looks pretty.” Another fan wrote, “say anything you want, found this cute.” Another wrote, “motherhood is really beautiful.” Another commented, “she is looking even more beautiful after pregnancy.”

In the same interview, Alia Bhatt also revealed a special gift (golden bracelet) given by Ranbir Kapoor and said, "This is new. My husband gave this to me for my birthday, so I like to keep it with me because whenever I’m not in the middle of a shoot, I’m going for lunch or dinner or I’m going out or whatever, I put it on. I have to take it off if I’m filming for a movie or something, so I like to keep it close."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic drama starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Produced by Dharma Production and Viacom18, the movie marks the directorial comeback of Karan Johar after 7 years. The movie is scheduled to release on July 28.

Meanwhile, other than Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt is also all set to make her Hollywood debut in the movie Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornon. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11.

Read Alia Bhatt pregnant again? Here is the truth behind actress' cryptic post that sparked pregnancy speculation