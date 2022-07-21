Alia Bhatt radiates pregnancy glow, flaunts baby bump in new photo as she promotes Darlings

Alia Bhatt with Darlings team/Twitter

It's no secret that soon-to-be mommy Alia Bhatt is having a wonderful 2022 both professionally and personally. From delivering a superhit earlier this year with Gangubai Kathiawadi, to her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, announcing her Hollywood debut in Gal Gadot starrer Heart of Stone to recently breaking the news of her pregnancy to her fans and media, Alia has been dominating the headlines for all the right reasons.

On the professional front, Alia will soon be seen in the Netflix film Darlings. She will be seen essaying the titular role alongside Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. Alia is also one of the producers of the film.

READ: Pushpa 2: Manoj Bajpayee to play police officer in Allu Arjun starrer film? Actor responds

And since the film will start streaming on the platform on August 5, the promotions for Darlings have already begun. Recently, Alia Bhatt, who is pregnant with her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, was seen flaunting her baby bump in a chic dress during Darlings promotions. Alia radiated an unmatched pregnancy glow as she got clicked with her co-stars Shefali and Vijay.

In the photo, Alia who is all smiles for the click is seen sporting a breezy dress sourced from Zimmerman. The dress is reportedly priced at a whopping Rs 82 thousand. As for her overall look, Alia kept it simple, chic and classy as she opted for minimum makeup and left her tresses open.

Check out the picture below:



On Wednesday, Alia's 'mentor, father figure and best friend' Karan Johar reviewed her upcoming film Darlings. Karan took to his Instagram to shower praises on Alia as he reviewed the film.

Sharing a montage of two posters of Darlings, Karan wrote, "A debut director so assured that she sucks you into the vortex of #Darlings like a bonafide veteran! To balance humour (dark and conversational ) with a sensitive subject is a massive challenge in itself but the team of this nuanced noir and the exceptionally solid film takes it on and emerges victorious! So fun! So hard-hitting and so engaging! All at once!"

He added, "@aliaabhatt @shefalishahofficial @itsvijayvarma @roshan.matthew are FANTASTIC!!! This is the best ensemble of actors I have seen in a long time! BRAVO! Take a bow Jasmeet @jasmeet_k_reen what a debut!!!! Can`t wait to see more of your work! Congratulations My baby girl @aliaabhatt what a brave decision to begin your producer journey with.. may the sunshine on your content decisions eternally! @gaurikhan @iamsrk @redchilliesent @_gauravverma take a BOW !! What a PROUD film to green light !!! May the force always be with you! So finally My darlings don`t miss #darlings on the 5th of August only on @netflix_in .....it`s a 5-star film!"

Alia shared the post on Instagram and wrote, "This!!! (red heart emojis)"

Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings is touted as a "dark comedy-drama which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds." The film has been produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma.

Excited about the film's digital release, Alia earlier said, "Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it's my first film as a producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over."