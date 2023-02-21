Alia Bhatt lashes out at media portal for 'invading her privacy' by clicking her at home: 'Saw two men on terrace...''

Credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt got angry when she saw 'two men on a neighboring terrace' clicking her photos which are now going viral on social media. She shared the photos, and penned a long note on 'invasion of someone's privacy.'

Resharing the photos, Alia wrote, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me.... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighboring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed."

She further wrote, "This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed dat. @mumbaipolice." Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor swept the Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival awards 2023, held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday.

Alia won the best actress award for portraying the iconic character Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Ranbir was named the best actor for `Brahmastra`.Ranbir was not present at the occasion. Alia received the award on his behalf. Varun Dhawan won the Critics best actor award for `Bhediya`. Vivek Agnihotri`s `The Kashmir Files` was awarded the Best film award.

For this film, Anupam Kher received the award of most versatile actor of the year.It`s a proud moment for Neetu Kapoor as two awards came to her home. Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared the screenshot of recipients on her story. Alia posed with her trophy and shared it on her Instagram story. Varun Dhawan has also posted glimpses from the night and his award on his story.

Anupam Kher posted a long note saying, "Thank you #DadaSahebPhalkeInternationalFilmFestival for honouring me with the #MostVersatileActor of the year award for #TheKashmirFiles #Kartikeya2 & #Uunchai. I dedicate this award to my audiences who have loved me for the last 38 years. I will continue to dream and work hard. Also proud that #TheKashmirFiles got the #BestFilmAward. Jai Ho!"

As per their official website, the festival celebrates the brilliance of the Indian film industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences.

Other celebs present at the event included Varun Dhawan, Ronit Roy, Shreyas Talpade, R Balki, Sahil Khan, Natalia Barulich, Jayantilal Gada, Sachet, Parampara, Vivek Agnihotri, Rishab Shetty and Hariharan among others. (With inputs from ANI)

