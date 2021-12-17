Alia Bhatt did not violate COVID-19 rules by flying to Delhi, says BMC official

Alia Bhatt has been a soft target to trollers. Her choices and comments usually receive mixed response from the masses. Recently, Alia flew down to Delhi to launch the motion poster of her upcoming action-fantasy 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor. The duo launched the film's poster to a positive reaction, but Alia got under the radar of trollers.

Before coming to Delhi, Alia has attended the infamous dinner party, hosted by Producer Karan Johar, where four people including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor tested COVID positive. People started bashing the actress for being reckless and violating COVID protocols. However, the BMC official has put these trolls to rest, and he confirmed that Alia didn't break any rule and she had a negative COVID report. According to PTI, "No action is warranted if she has travelled with a negative COVID-19 report," said the official.

The Highway actress has recovered from the deadly virus this year, and after attending Johar's party, her house has been sanitised by the BMC authority. Karan also issued a statement, defending the fact this his house was 'not a hotspot' for COVID, "My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of God we are all NEGATIVE! In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am NEGATIVE. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city... Salute to them. To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that an eight people intimate gathering is not a 'party' and my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no 'hotspot' of COVID. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all."

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Rajamouli's action-drama 'RRR,' Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and 'Brahmastra.'