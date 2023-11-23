Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for her ‘tacky, weird’ outfit, netizens say ‘looks like wrestler’s outfit’

Alia Bhatt gets brutally trolled for her 'weird, tacky' outfit that she wore for a recent event.

Alia Bhatt was recently seen making an appearance at an award event, however, the actress’s bold dressing style at the event has caught some ire on social media. The actress is being trolled for her ‘weird’ choice of dress for the event.

Alia Bhatt was seen attending the GQ Men of The Year awards event wherein she was seen dressed in a maroon shirt, a backless one piece which she paired with a pair of high-heeled loafers. She completed her look with short hair in a fuss-free straight bob. While some found her appearance stylish and praised the actress, a section of society was irked by her choice of outfit.

A Reddit user shared the video of Alia Bhatt posing for the paps at the award event and the users trolled the actress for wearing a ‘tacky, weird’ dress. One of the comments read, “She looks so uncomfortable.” Another wrote, “looks like wrestlers’ dress.” Another commented, “She needs to fire her stylist.” Another comment read, “It doesn’t fit her.” Another wrote, “Is she Malaika?.” Another wrote, "Looks like she is wearing Raha's Rompers."

Alia Bhatt was recently also trolled for 'mocking' Kareena Kapoor Khan during their Koffee With Karan 8 appearance. In the clip that went viral on social media, Alia was seen mimicking Kareena Kapoor and singing the song Ab Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Hum Say from the movie Kasam Ki Kasam which also stars Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which also starred Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra and marked Karan Johar's directorial comeback. The film performed well at the box office and emerged as a commercial success. The actress will be next seen in the movie Jigra which she is co-producing with Dharma Productions. The film is helmed by Vasan Bala, the action film seems to be a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him and will be released next year in September.