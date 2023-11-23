Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for her ‘tacky, weird’ outfit, netizens say ‘looks like wrestler’s outfit’

Headlines

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu, check detailed forecast here

Shop now for high-quality knife sets at unbeatable prices on Amazon

Explained: Mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China; Know symptoms, WHO guidelines

Stay hydrated in one go with premium tumbler on Amazon

Experience effortlessly cooking with premium and durable spatula sets on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty's grandson is named 'Ekagrah', it's meaning is...

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu, check detailed forecast here

Shop now for high-quality knife sets at unbeatable prices on Amazon

Bowlers with hat-tricks in T20I

10 Bollywood movies with runtime of over 3 hours

Oldest forts of India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Fukrey 3 OTT release: When, where to watch Pulkit, Richa, Manjot, Varun, Pankaj Tripathi's comedy drama

Animal trailer: Ranbir Kapoor will kill everyone to win papa Anil's love, Bobby Deol's blood-soaked avatar shocks fans

Karan Johar says Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra didn't want Alia Bhatt in SOTY: 'Kept sending me images of...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for her ‘tacky, weird’ outfit, netizens say ‘looks like wrestler’s outfit’

Alia Bhatt gets brutally trolled for her 'weird, tacky' outfit that she wore for a recent event.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Alia Bhatt was recently seen making an appearance at an award event, however, the actress’s bold dressing style at the event has caught some ire on social media. The actress is being trolled for her ‘weird’ choice of dress for the event. 

Alia Bhatt was seen attending the GQ Men of The Year awards event wherein she was seen dressed in a maroon shirt, a backless one piece which she paired with a pair of high-heeled loafers. She completed her look with short hair in a fuss-free straight bob. While some found her appearance stylish and praised the actress, a section of society was irked by her choice of outfit. 

Is this good?!? Did she forget to close the chain?! She seems uncomfortable af
byu/andekhianjaanii inBollyBlindsNGossip

A Reddit user shared the video of Alia Bhatt posing for the paps at the award event and the users trolled the actress for wearing a ‘tacky, weird’ dress. One of the comments read, “She looks so uncomfortable.” Another wrote, “looks like wrestlers’ dress.” Another commented, “She needs to fire her stylist.” Another comment read, “It doesn’t fit her.” Another wrote, “Is she Malaika?.” Another wrote, "Looks like she is wearing Raha's Rompers." 

Alia Bhatt was recently also trolled for 'mocking' Kareena Kapoor Khan during their Koffee With Karan 8 appearance. In the clip that went viral on social media, Alia was seen mimicking Kareena Kapoor and singing the song Ab Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Hum Say from the movie Kasam Ki Kasam which also stars Hrithik Roshan. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which also starred Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra and marked Karan Johar's directorial comeback. The film performed well at the box office and emerged as a commercial success. The actress will be next seen in the movie Jigra which she is co-producing with Dharma Productions. The film is helmed by Vasan Bala, the action film seems to be a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him and will be released next year in September.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Ratan Tata-backed company plans to hire 3,000 employees; check skills required, job roles

Tata Technologies IPO: First Tata Group initial public offer in nearly 2 decades fully subscribed within...

This National Award winning actor made his debut on TV, was madly in love with Juhi Chawla, wanted to marry her, but…

Viral video: Taylor Swift seen struggling to breathe on stage in Brazil amid heatwave hours after fan's death at venue

This star cricketer married actress, tried a hand at acting after retirement but flopped, is now a...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE