Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff look 'badass' in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster, fans call it 'Rs 2000 crore blockbuster'

Ahead of the teaser, the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have dropped a new poster, and fans can't keep it calm.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) is among the most awaited films of 2024, and the makers have pumped up the anticipation by launching a brand new poster of the film. On Saturday, ahead of the teaser, the makers of the upcoming film, dropped a new poster featuring Akshay and Tiger in badass avatars, at the backdrop of the battleground, geared up for a mission. Akshay also wears a ballistic vest, while Tiger is shown flexing his muscles holding the gun.

Akshay and Tiger shared the poster on their respective social media handles, with the caption, "Back at doing our favourite thing on the big screen - ACTION #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out on 24th January 2024! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024."

Here's the post

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be released in cinemas on Eid, April 2024.