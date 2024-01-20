Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff look 'badass' in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster, fans call it 'Rs 2000 crore blockbuster'

Headlines

Meet IPS officer whose father was a dock worker, and lived in Mumbai slums, his UPSC AIR was..

Weather update: Delhi-NCR shivers due to cold wave, check state-wise forecast for next 3 days

Japan makes historic landing on moon, but lander losing power rapidly makes mission 'minimum success'

Bigg Boss 17: Salman grills Vicky's bhabhi for his mom's statement on Ankita, actress' mother says 'mujhe khud ko..'

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Temples across US gearing up for consecration ceremony on Jan 22

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: Delhi-NCR shivers due to cold wave, check state-wise forecast for next 3 days

Mahabharat's Lord Krishna aka Nitish Bhardwaj says success of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is worrying: 'I couldn't sit...'

Meet IAS officer, son of a village cloth seller, cracked UPSC exam without coaching with AIR…

Highest individual scores for RCB in IPL history

7 Benefits of having omega-3 fatty acids

8 highly anticipated Bollywood biopics releasing in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Bigg Boss 17: Salman grills Vicky's bhabhi for his mom's statement on Ankita, actress' mother says 'mujhe khud ko..'

Mahabharat's Lord Krishna aka Nitish Bhardwaj says success of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is worrying: 'I couldn't sit...'

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in February? Actor says ‘it feels like…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff look 'badass' in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster, fans call it 'Rs 2000 crore blockbuster'

Ahead of the teaser, the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have dropped a new poster, and fans can't keep it calm.

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) is among the most awaited films of 2024, and the makers have pumped up the anticipation by launching a brand new poster of the film. On Saturday, ahead of the teaser, the makers of the upcoming film, dropped a new poster featuring Akshay and Tiger in badass avatars, at the backdrop of the battleground, geared up for a mission. Akshay also wears a ballistic vest, while Tiger is shown flexing his muscles holding the gun. 

Akshay and Tiger shared the poster on their respective social media handles, with the caption, "Back at doing our favourite thing on the big screen - ACTION #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out on 24th January 2024! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be released in cinemas on Eid, April 2024. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rashmika Mandanna says she was 'crying for real' after slapping Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'I didn’t know...'

Ratan Tata's company to continue as IPL title sponsor till 2028, to pay Rs....

Ram Lalla idol brought inside temple’s sanctum sanctorum, likely to be installed on Thursday

First photo of Ram Lalla inside Ram Mandir in Ayodhya goes viral

Bigg Boss 17: Salman grills Vicky's bhabhi for his mom's statement on Ankita, actress' mother says 'mujhe khud ko..'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE