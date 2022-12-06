Akshay Kumar begins shooting for Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, seeks blessings to play Shivaji Maharaj on screen

Akshay Kumar as Shivaji Maharaj in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat

Akshay Kumar is geared up to play the life of brave Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahesh Manjrekar's next directorial. The Mumbai shoot schedule of Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat begins, and Kumar seeks the blessings of the great warrior king.

On his social media, Akshay shared a photo in which he is seeking a blessing before a photo of Shivaji Maharaj, and his reflection certifies the fact that the actor is ready to play his second-period drama. While sharing the photo, he wrote, "Aaj Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat ki shooting shuru kar raha hoon jis mein Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji ki bhoomika kar pana mere liye sau-bhagya ki baat hai. Main unke jeevan se prerna le kar aur ma Jijau ke aashriwaad se mera poora prayas karunga. Aashriwaad banaye rakhiyega."

Here's the post

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat is Akshay's first Marathi film, and third historical film after Kesari (2019) and Samrat Prithviraj (2022). Earlier, in November, Team Veer Daudale Saath unveiled Akshay Kumar's look at an event on Wednesday. The event was graced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, and Salman Khan.

During the event, the Ram Setu star took centerstage and shared his view on the film. Kumar promised that he will put his maximum effort to justify the king. While interacting in Marathi, Akshay added, "Mr Raj Thackeray told me to this role. I was taken aback. Playing Shivaji Maharaj on screen is a huge task for me. And I promise, jitna mera dum hai, mein iss film mein laga dunga." After launching the first glimpse of Akshay as the Mahraj, Kumar clarified that this is not a final look, and he has to work more to get it perfect. "Maharaj had a sharp nose, and this is just a first look, I have to work more on it."

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and Produced by Vaseem Qureshi. Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat is a Qureshi Production presentation and is all set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.