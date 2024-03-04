Akon makes Shah Rukh Khan dance, Salman sing 'Chammak Challo' at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans call it wholesome

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash ended with a musical night on March 3 with Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Akon among other singers performing and engaging the audience. Akon who is popularly known for Chammak Challo, made Shah Rukh Khan groove on his song at the event.

A video is going viral from the third day of Ambani pre-wedding bash wherein Akon can be seen performing his hit Chammak Challo while Shah Rukh Khan performed the song's hook step along with Monali Thakur. Not only this, Salman Khan was also seen joining the singer on stage and singing the song. Netizens were amazed that Salman remembered the lyrics of SRK's song. Shah Rukh Khan was seen slaying in an all-black outfit while Salman wore a red blazer paired with a black shirt and matching trousers.

The video has fans gushing about the moment and calling it wholesome. One of the comments read, "Man… his is getting crazy…loving these 58 yrs old even more." Another user commented, "I was struggling to fall asleep and I'm seeing SRK performing to Chammak Challo with Akon. This song was the first thing I remember of SRK as a child. Nostalgia Overloaded." Another wrote, "Omgg yes have been waiting on this since I saw his name on the guest list!! Only bebo missing or specifically Arjun Rampal." Another comment read, "Salman knows the lyrics too!!"

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were also seen grooving to RRR's Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu along with Aamir Khan at Ambani pre-wedding bash and the video went viral on social media. The 3 khans lit up the stage by performing their signature hook steps on Naatu Naatu. Meanwhile, the star-studded bash also saw Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh performing at Gallan Goodiyan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor performing at Kesariya, and Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor grooving to Bole Chudiyan on day 2 of the event.