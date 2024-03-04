Akon makes Shah Rukh Khan dance, Salman sing 'Chammak Challo' at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans call it wholesome

Twitter
Headlines

Meet lesser-known cousin of Akash, Anant, Isha Ambani and nephew of Mukesh Ambani, his business is...

Delhi Budget 2024: CM Kejriwal government all set to present 'Ram Rajya' budget today

Meet actress who debuted with Mahesh Babu, left India to be Hollywood star, revealed battle with nepotism, colourism

Meet Ishika Jha and Sanskriti Malviya hired for record-breaking packages, not from IIT, IIM, NIT; know their salary...

Video: Radhika Merchant's adorable dance for Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and family goes viral, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Ishika Jha and Sanskriti Malviya hired for record-breaking packages, not from IIT, IIM, NIT; know their salary...

Meet actress who debuted with Mahesh Babu, left India to be Hollywood star, revealed battle with 'nepotism, colourism'

This Bollywood composer was self-taught, once homeless, lived on streets, cleaned fans for Rs 2, later gave hits like...

10 stunning photos captured by NASA

10 superfoods to lower cholesterol levels

8 nutrients essential for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Meet actress who debuted with Mahesh Babu, left India to be Hollywood star, revealed battle with nepotism, colourism

This Bollywood composer was self-taught, once homeless, lived on streets, cleaned fans for Rs 2, later gave hits like...

Akon makes Shah Rukh Khan dance, Salman sing 'Chammak Challo' at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans call it wholesome

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Akon makes Shah Rukh Khan dance, Salman sing 'Chammak Challo' at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans call it wholesome

Akon made Shah Rukh Khan groove to Chammak Challo at Anant Ambani'spre-wedding bash in Jamnagar.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 10:38 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan performing Chammak Challo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash ended with a musical night on March 3 with Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Akon among other singers performing and engaging the audience. Akon who is popularly known for Chammak Challo, made Shah Rukh Khan groove on his song at the event. 

A video is going viral from the third day of Ambani pre-wedding bash wherein Akon can be seen performing his hit Chammak Challo while Shah Rukh Khan performed the song's hook step along with Monali Thakur. Not only this, Salman Khan was also seen joining the singer on stage and singing the song. Netizens were amazed that Salman remembered the lyrics of SRK's song. Shah Rukh Khan was seen slaying in an all-black outfit while Salman wore a red blazer paired with a black shirt and matching trousers.

SRK, Salman and Akon performing on Chammak Challo
byu/InterestingName9026 inBollyBlindsNGossip

The video has fans gushing about the moment and calling it wholesome. One of the comments read, "Man… his is getting crazy…loving these 58 yrs old even more." Another user commented, "I was struggling to fall asleep and I'm seeing SRK performing to Chammak Challo with Akon. This song was the first thing I remember of SRK as a child. Nostalgia Overloaded." Another wrote, "Omgg yes have been waiting on this since I saw his name on the guest list!! Only bebo missing or specifically Arjun Rampal." Another comment read, "Salman knows the lyrics too!!" 

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were also seen grooving to RRR's Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu along with Aamir Khan at Ambani pre-wedding bash and the video went viral on social media. The 3 khans lit up the stage by performing their signature hook steps on Naatu Naatu. Meanwhile, the star-studded bash also saw Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh performing at Gallan Goodiyan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor performing at Kesariya, and Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor grooving to Bole Chudiyan on day 2 of the event.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Surbhi Chandna weds Karan Sharma, videos of varmala moment, actress walking down the aisle leave fans emotional- Watch

US Elections 2024: Nikki Haley beats Donald Trump in Washington DC for first primary win

This superstar faced ban when fan allegedly killed herself due to him, actress' family tried to kill him, later he...

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, more showers expected today

Mark Zuckerberg, with Rs 1458380 crore net worth, left in awe by Anant Ambani’s watch, says ‘I never really...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE