Ajay Devgn reacts to daughter Nysa Devgan being followed by paparazzi, trolled on social media: ‘You can’t change…’

Ajay Devgn reacts to daughter Nysa Devgan being trolled on social media on Koffee With Karan 8.

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 07:20 PM IST

The blockbuster director-actor duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty recently appeared on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan 8. In the show, Ajay Devgn opened up on his daughter Nysa Devgan being papped continues and trolled on social media. 

On the show, Ajay Devgn expressed his displeasure on her daughter being followed by paparazzi and trolled on social media and said, "Of course, she doesn’t like it, I don’t like it, but you can’t change it, so you live with it. A few people talking rubbish about you does not mean that the whole world thinks the same about you." Rohit Shetty added, "Everybody is getting trolled." Ajay emphasized the dual nature of social media, saying, "Otherwise, social media doesn’t work. You write good things about people, but nobody is interested in reading it."

Karan Johar then talked about the nepotism debate to which Ajay Devgn responded, "Yes, even when she (Nysa) is not working. Right now, she doesn’t want to be in the film industry. But tomorrow if something changes, they will bring this interview up and play it." 

Though Nysa Devgan has not yet made her Bollywood debut, she is already paparazzi’s favorite. The actress often grabs headlines for her fashion style and her glamorous pictures on social media. Earlier, Kajol also opened up on her daughter being trolled and said, "I feel trolling has become a very strange part of social media. It has become 75 percent. If you are trolled, you are noticed. If you are trolled, you are famous. It’s like you are not famous till you are trolled."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in the movie Maidaan. The biographical sports drama film was directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Zee Studios. The film also stars Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh, and Gajraj Rao, and is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2024.

