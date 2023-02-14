Ajay Devgn dedicates Valentine's Day to his love for camera, fans say 'Kajol crying in the corner'

Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram on the occasion of Valentine's Day on Tuesday, February 14, and penned a love-filled post. But, it wasn't for his wife Kajol and instead, his love for the camera. Along with his post, the actor also shared a clip in which he was seen behind the camera shooting his upcoming film Bholaa.

The video was originally shared by the actor's production house Ajay Devgn Ffilms with the romantic music in the background and the caption, "Find yourself someone who looks at you the way @ajaydevgn looks at the camera". Devgn reshared the post on his own Instagram profile and wrote, "I don’t know whether it was love (red heart emoji) at first sight. But somewhere along the way, the camera slowly but surely became my obsession. Dedicating this Valentine’s Day to something that never fails to excite me. Thanks, dear camera for enhancing my worldview."

Fans dropped in amusing reactions in the comments section. One user wrote, "Kajol crying in the corner", while another added, "Ghar pe Kajol ma'am maarengi camera ko Valentine bol rahe ho. Fir kahoge ki biwi pee kar marti hai (Kajol will hit you in your home for calling the camera your Valentine. Then, you will say that your wife drunks and beats you)".

Talking about Bholaa, the action-thriller film is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi starring Karthi in the leading role. Apart from Ajay, the upcoming movie also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. The film will hit cinemas worldwide on March 30. Bholaa is Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial after the romantic drama U Me Aur Hum in 2008, the actioner Shivaay in 2016, and the investigative drama Runway 34 in 2022.



READ | Meet Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, who will debut with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani