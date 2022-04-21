Ajay Devgn BREAKS silence on endorsing tobacco company's brand after Akshay Kumar's apology

Ajay Devgn-Akshay Kumar/File photos

Akshay Kumar was recently featured in an advertisement for a tobacco company's pan masala brand and after facing backlash over the same, the actor stepped back from being the firm's brand ambassador. Ajay Devgn has been endorsing the same brand over the last few years and recently, Shah Rukh Khan had also joined him.

In a recent interview, the Tanhaji actor has now opened up about the whole controversy and defended himself over appearing in such commercials. Speaking to News18, Ajay said, "I don’t want to discuss that. I would not like to comment on it but all I’d say is that when you are endorsing something it’s a personal choice. Everyone is mature to take a decision for themselves"

The actor even added, "There are certain products which are harmful and there are others which aren’t. I would say it without naming it because I don’t want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold."

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Thursday, April 21, Kumar issued an apology to his fans in a public statement he released on his social media accounts. “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause", his note read.



It continued, "The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.- Akshay Kumar".