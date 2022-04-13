Ajay Devgn reveals why he chose to direct Runway 34 co-starring Amitabh Bachchan

With 'Runway 34', Ajay Devgn returns to direction after six years. The 'Singham' star made his directorial debut with the 2008 romantic drama 'U Me Aur Hum' pairing with his actress wife Kajol. He then returned after eight years with his next directorial venture 'Shivaay', an action-thriller in 2016.

And now, after six years, Ajay is back with his third directorial 'Runway 34', an aerial thriller and investigative drama that also features Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh with the 'Raid' actor himself playing the lead role and producing it under his banner Ajay Devgn Ffilms.

In a recent interview, the superstar revealed why he chose to direct the film. Charting the journey, Devgn shared that the writers came to him two-and-a-half years ago with a script based on true events which he really liked, and asked them to make some changes.

Ajay further added that the writers didn't get back to him and he also forgot about the same. But it was during the Covid-19 lockdown that he suddenly remembered it again and called the writers to check if they have indeed made the changes as per his request.

"They said: Of course we have, we’ve been waiting for you to get back to us. I asked them to come over and when I heard the script, it really fell into place. We worked on it for another four to five months, and I got so involved, I wanted to direct it", Ajay added.



READ | Ajay Devgn breaks silence on daughter Nysa Devgan's Bollywood debut

In 'Runway 34', Ajay Devgn portrays pilot Captain Vikrant Khanna who is being investigated by Amitabh's character Narayan Vedant over how he operated his flight in dangerous circumstances. The thriller is set to release on April 29 around Eid and will clash with Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria's starrer 'Heropanti 2' at the box office.