'Loved and trusted her': After Raj Kundra, sister Reena Kundra breaks silence on his allegations against ex-wife Kavita

Raj Kundra tied the knot for the second time with Shilpa Shetty Kundra in 2009 after his divorce from his first wife Kavita. During a recent interaction, the entrepreneur made shocking revelations about his separation from Kavita which sent have gone viral on the Internet. Raj alleged that his former wife had an affair with his brother-in-law (sister Reena Kundra's husband) and also that she was paid a bomb to blame Shilpa for their failed marriage.

During an interaction with Pinkvilla, when Raj's sister Reena was asked about the allegations he made, she stated, "I treated Kavita as my older sister. I loved and trusted her. She and I were very close. I never thought she could do this to me. It was heartbreaking."

While talking to the entertainment portal, Raj had said, "She always brought out the worst in me and I think that’s evident from my past pictures and present. My family meant the world to me always but she would always fight and argue with everyone in my family and for her, it was always about her side of the family. We were living in one house with my mum, dad and my sister and her husband had moved over from India to try and settle in the UK. She grew very close to my ex-brother in law spending more and more time with him especially when I was out on business trips."

Kundra added, "Many of my family and even my driver would say we sense something fishy between these two and I would never believe it. I gave my ex-wife the benefit of doubt. I did everything I possibly could for both sides of the family because for me my side or her family is family, a principle I still follow today."