After JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor to reunite in David Dhawan's film

JugJugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor are riding high on success as their film has entered Rs 100 crore club. Netizens loved their film which is a perfect mix of love, emotions and drama and is a family entertainer.

Meanwhile, according to the latest media reports, the duo will again team up for David Dhawan’s film, Deewana Mastana. While speaking to Bollywood Life, Anil Kapoor suggested that Varun Dhwan should star in Deewana Mastana which is his father David Dhawan’s film. They both agreed that they should do this film together, they don’t even need David Dhawan’s permission in that as he will agree to feature both of them together. The stars shook hands after deciding this.

Earlier, Varun asserted that the one thing that hasn't changed is that the audience still loves to go to the theatres and watch a film. Talking to IANS, Varun said, "Look, honestly speaking, no matter how much we guess, analyse and predict the fate of a film, at the end of the day, there is no formula and no one knows what works at the box office. And we have seen that in recent times. Post the pandemic, things have changed but the only unchanged factor is people still love going to the theatre and watch a film that is entertaining.

He added, "Whether it is a KGF, RRR, or Sooryavanshi, people watched them. But that does not mean that all larger-than-life event film works... as I said, there is no formula. Our film is a pure family drama that has emotion, comedy, and everything that we have grown up watching in a Karan Johar film!"

"You know, Karan is a big name in this industry and he has in-depth knowledge about the whole box office game. He watched and loved the film and decided to release it in theatres. We had offers from OTT platforms for its direct OTT release with good financial deals. But he is taking the risk of releasing it theatrically. "Even I have a share in the film as a producer because we had to restructure the finance post the pandemic. This is as much as my film and the audience are looking forward to that... it's a family entertainer coming from the house of Karan Johar. I know that our fans will love the film," Varun signed off.