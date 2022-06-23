Headlines

Entertainment

Rocketry The Nambi Effect star R Madhavan opens on North vs South debate, asks 'why do we become a country...'

Rocketry The Nambi Effect star R Madhavan shared his opinion on Bollywood vs South debate and said, "I think too much of hue and cry is happening."

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

Rocketry The Nambi Effect star R Madhavan recently opened up about the ongoing North vs South debate. The actor said he believes that it's been stretched for no reason. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor, who has successfully found his footing in Tamil and Bollywood industries, will be bringing his next sci-fi drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect as a pan-India release. 

In a recent interaction with India Today, the actor spoke about the North vs South debate and added that there are only three significant hits from the South, still, there is a hue and cry over it. "I think too much of hue and cry is happening. There are three films - RRR, KGF 2 and Pushpa - that did really well. The rest have managed to do a fair job. There are other films (like The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) in Hindi that have done well." He continued, "I think people's acceptance has broadened because of the pandemic. They accept films that they like and reject those they don't."

The 3 Idiots star believes that this parameter of acceptance and rejection will always be there. Madhavan also asserted that there is no fixed formula for making successful cinema. "To find a formula there and whether South or North is better is not plausible. I think the weak ones are trying to see a pattern in it. The idea is to make films that are aspirational enough to bring the audience to the theatres. Some films may not have worked as they may have been made pre-pandemic in terms of approach and issues like pacing. That's all there's to it. The actor summarised it clearly by asking, "Why do we become a country who wants to make news about everything?"

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will hit big screens on July 1 in Tamil, Hindi and English. The film will also be dubbed in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. 

