Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's 'Malang' upsets Goa CM, says would permit film shooting only after reading scripts

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's latest movie 'Malang' has created a stir due to its plot. The movie has upset the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, who feels that 'Malang' maligns Goa's image. Post that, he said that any movie shooting would further be allowed only after their scripts are examined.

On Wednesday, Pramod Sawant told the press that 'Malang' portrays Goa as a narcotics haven and clarified that the state has proper law and order in place. "We have a good law and order situation in the state and it is not right for anyone to portray it as a destination for drugs," he said.

Sawant further said that a state-run agency would go through the scripts before permission would be passed. "In future, the Entertainment Society of Goa will check scripts of movies before permits are granted. They will not be allowed to malign image of the state," he cleared.

Directed by Mohit Suri, 'Malang' also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles apart from Disha and Aditya. The movie released in theatres on February 7, 2020. It marked Aditya's second collaboration with Mohit Suri after their super hit 'Aashiqui 2'.