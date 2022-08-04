Aditya Roy Kapoor talks about marriage amid relationship rumours with Liger star Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday,Aditya Roy Kapoor/Instagram

There have been rumours linking Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress's appearance on Koffee With Karan, where Karan Johar hinted that something is going on between them, fueled the rumours. The Om actor spoke candidly about his views on marriage in the midst of this.

“I absolutely believe in marriage. If it happens, it happens. It’s not something I am trying to manifest. I take each day as it comes so if marriage is to happen, it will happen. I have no concrete plans as of now and that’s for sure," Aditya told ETimes.

He talked about things that gave him peace too. “Spending time with family, playing my guitar, playing a sport and travelling — these are things that give me peace. These are the things that you can get lost into. Like when you travel, you always come back all refreshed, with a different perspective on life. So that feels immensely peaceful,”

For the unversed, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles, Rashtra Kavach Om was released in theatres on July 1 but proved to be a disappointment at the box office. Billed as a big-scale action feature, the film is directed by debutante filmmaker Kapil Verma and features Aditya as a para commando on a mission.

Now, the film is ready for its streaming release on ZEE5 on August 11. The streaming platform shared the details on Sunday, July 31, along with its motion poster and wrote, "Hogi desh ke dushmano ki haar, para-commando Om hai taiyyar! Jai Bhavani! #OMOnZEE5 premieres 11th August".