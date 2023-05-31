From Barkha Madan, Sanam Chaudhry to Sana Khan: Actresses who quit acting at the height of their careers for religion

Actresses who quit acting, actresses who quit acting for religion, actresses quit acting to follow religious path, Sana Khan, Sofia Haat, Zaira wasim, barkha madan, sanam chaudhry

Showbiz is one such industry where people try their best to become the biggest stars but not many succeed in achieving their dream in glamour industry. But there are some celebrities who tasted success but decided to leave the glamour world to follow religious path. Let’s take a look at some actresses who quit acting at the peak o their careers for spiritual path.

Sana Khan

Actress Sana Khan quit the entertainment industry in October 2020 to follow the teachings of Islam’. Sana Khan earned popularity by appearing in Bigg Boss and then in Salman Khan’s film Jai Ho. Sana Khan is now happily married to a Gujarat based businessman Anas Sayed.

Zaira Wasim

Dangal fame Zaira Wasim quit acting in 2019, claiming that she was not feeling happy with her profession as it conflicted with her religion. "This journey has been exhausting, to battle my soul for so long," she wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

Anu Aggarwal

Ashiqui star Anu Aggarwal decided to quit acting after working in few films to follow her spiritual calling.

Sofia Hayat

Bigg Boss fame Sofia Hayat stunned everyone in 2016 when she announced her decision to become a nun. Gaia Sofia Mother became her chosen name.

Barkha Madan

Barkha Madan was a successful model and film actress when she decided to quit the glamour industry and decided to become a Buddhist nun in 2012. Barkha Madan had made her debut in 1996 alongside Akshay Kumar and Rekha in ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’.

Sanam Chaudhry

Sanam Chaudry was a popular name in Pakistan entertainment industry when she decided to quit acting for the sake of Islam.